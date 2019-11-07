Korea set to get more playful with the debut of Moxy Seoul Insadong

New Hotels

Set to open later this year in one of the capital’s most buzzing neighborhoods, Moxy Seoul Insadong will embrace the Moxy brand’s signature playful, irreverent spirit.

Hong Kong – Marriott International announces the signing of Moxy Seoul Insadong, marking the debut of the Moxy brand in Korea. Centrally situated in lively Insadong, one of the most happening neighborhoods for shopping and dining in Seoul, the hotel will attract both the young and the young at heart with its spirited programming, lively bar scene and stylish design.

“I am excited that Moxy Hotels is set to debut in Korea with the upcoming opening of Moxy Seoul Insadong. Seoul is the leading trendsetter in Asia-Pacific and it’s the ideal addition to our growing portfolio of Select Service Brands in Korea,” said Paul Foskey, Chief of Development, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

Moxy Hotels was first launched in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. In Asia Pacific, the first Moxy Hotel opened in Bandung, Indonesia, in June 2017, followed by Tokyo and Osaka in November 2017. A concept for the next-Gen traveler and the young-at-heart, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun experience.

The upcoming Moxy Seoul Insadong is expected to feature 140 rooms, and a rooftop bar that doubles as a check-in desk – a signature of the Moxy brand. The fun lobby will feature big communal tables to work remotely by day, or to play or connect over drinks and fun board games by night.

“We are excited to partner with Marriott International to bring the buzzing Moxy brand to Korea”, said Heemyung Woo, Chairman, Hee & Sun Co. “Moxy Seoul Insadong will be conveniently situated close to Seoul’s most lively areas, including Insadong and Ikseon-dong, which are both vibrant neighborhoods that blend historic Korean culture with trendsetting restaurant and boutique concepts that are popular among local Millennials and travelers.”

Right at the heart of all the action, from Moxy Seoul Insadong guests will have access to narrow laneways lined with revitalized Korean hanook heritage buildings that now house creative cafes and stylish boutiques. The hotel is also nearby popular Seoul attractions including Changgyeonggung Palace, Insa-dong and Jongmyo, and next to transportation hub, Jongno 3-ga Station, making it very accessible to Myeong-dong, Dongdaemun, Namdaemun, and easily accessible to Gimpo and Incheon airports.