Air Canada marks 25 years of service to Seoul, South Korea

Airlines

Seoul was the first Asia-Pacific destination to be served by Canada’s flag carrier, starting with three times weekly flights on the Toronto-Vancouver-Seoul route onboard h Boeing 747-400 Combi aircraft.

Bangkok, Thailand - Air Canada is celebrating 25 years of non-stop service between Canada and Seoul, South Korea, marking the inaugurated three times weekly flights in 1994.

John MacLeod, Air Canada's Vice President, Global Sales and Alliances, said: "We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years of proud service between Canada and South Korea. Since 1994, millions of customers have travelled on our airline between our two countries to conduct business, visit friends and family, study, learn more about each country's wonderful heritage, and to visit UNESCO and cultural attractions."

He added: “Both countries have introduced a diverse range of delicious, culinary traditions to each other with Korean BBQ and other specialties now enjoyed by more and more Canadians. We are very pleased to be an important link between our two countries, and to help sustain the positive relationship our nations enjoy."

Seoul was the first Asia-Pacific destination to be served by Canada’s flag carrier, starting with three times weekly flights on the Toronto-Vancouver-Seoul route onboard h Boeing 747-400 Combi aircraft.

Air Canada's flights originally operated to and from Seoul's Gimpo International Airport, later moving to Incheon International Airport when it opened in 2001.

Today, the airline operates daily flights between Vancouver and Seoul with Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and up to daily flights between Toronto and Seoul with both Boeing 777s and 787 Dreamliners.

Craig Richmond, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority, said: "Air Canada's Vancouver to Seoul service is key to our vision of creating a world-class hub. It connects Canada to an incredible country, with a deep history and unique culture, and one of the world's most thriving and innovative economies. We are excited for the future, as we work with Air Canada to build their trans-Pacific hub at YVR, and the ongoing success of the Seoul service."